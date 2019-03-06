A new chapter for MoviePass

MoviePass says it is revamping its business in another pivot from its original model.

The subscription service says it will work closely with a film-production unit of Helios and Matheson Analytics (OTC:HMNY).

MoviePass plans to focus on technological innovation and high-quality content production through three key channels - MoviePass (theatrical subscription service), MoviePass Films (original content production company) and Moviefone (multimedia media information and advertising service). Enhancing box office results for industry partners is still a priority of the new look MoviePass.

MoviePass isn't as relevant to theater chains AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.4% ) and Cinemark (CNK +0.8% ) as it was early last year.

"We saw MoviePass' importance to our box office significantly decline each and every quarter. I mean, it was in the low single digits in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter it was less than 1%," noted Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi during the company's Q4 earnings call (transcript).