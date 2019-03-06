Infinity Pharma monetizes Copiktra royalties for up to $50M; shares up 4%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +4.3% ) inks an agreement with Healthcare Royalty Partners (HCR) monetizing certain royalties from COPIKTRA (duvelisib) sales by Verastem (VSTM -1.6% ).

The company will receive $30M upfront and up to $20M in milestones. The deal should close by March 11. The funds will support the continued development of IPI-549.

The royalty stream will revert back to INFI if HCR receives a multiple of its original investment and certain expenses up to a prespecified limit prior to June 30, 2025. The limit increases over time until then.