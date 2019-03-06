Bank of Canada keeps benchmark rate at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada maintains its target for the overnight rate at 1.75%, noting that the economic slowdown in Canada during 2018's last quarter was "sharper and more broadly based" than it had expected.

The loonie sinks 0.5% against the greenback.

"After growing at a pace of 1.8% in 2018, it now appears that the economy will be weaker in the first half of 2019 than the Bank projected in January," the central bank said in its statement.

Now the bank's Governing Council "judges that the outlook continues to warrant a policy interest rate that is below its neutral range."

It appears the Bank of Canada, like its U.S. counterpart, will be waiting and watching before taking any further actions.

"With increased uncertainty about the timing of future rate increases, Governing Council will be watching closely developments in household spending, oil markets, and global trade policy."

Previously: Bank of Canada maintains benchmark rate at 1.75%; loonie gains (Jan. 9)

ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA