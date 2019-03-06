Brown-Forman -5% on tariff uncertainty

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) sheds 4.7% after a slight miss with Q4 revenue. Investors could be skittish over the company's warning on the uncertainty of near-term results due to tariff risk.

"We remain on track to deliver another strong year of results as cost discipline helped offset some of the large burden we are absorbing due to the retaliatory tariffs on American whiskey," says Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting. "The growth opportunity for our brand portfolio remains significant, and our teams around the world are executing on our long-term growth strategy," he adds.

