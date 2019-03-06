Colorado drillers slide as state lawmakers weigh overhaul of drilling laws

A proposal to overhaul Colorado's oil and gas drilling laws has its first hearing today, pushing the bill one step closer to a vote by the Democrat-controlled state legislature.

The legislation, supported by Gov. Polis, would significantly change the way drilling is permitted and amend state laws that have been instrumental in developing Colorado's Denver-Julesburg basin.

Major acreage holders in the region include Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.8% ), Noble Energy (NBL -0.7% ), Extraction Oil and Gas (XOG -2.2% ), Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI -1.4% ), SRC Energy (SRCI -2% ), High Point Resources (HPR -3.4% ) and PDC Energy (PDCE -1.8% ).

Just four months ago, Colorado voters defeated a referendum that would have imposed new restrictions on drilling.