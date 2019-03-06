Roku +3.7% as Guggenheim highlights long-term growth, raises target

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 3.7% after a boosted price target at Guggenheim, which says "the potential growth runway is long" for a company holding steady with a streaming leadership position.

The firm maintains a Buy rating and raised its target to $77 from $54, now implying 7.9% upside.

Roku should hold leadership in both OEM and content partners as it continues to be the source for connecting consumers with Internet video while tapping even more high-value addressable ad inventory, analyst Michael Morris says. Premium subscription rollouts (with Disney Plus and Charter Spectrum TV headed for debuts) continue building consumer value while offering low-risk incremental cash flow, he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)