Blackstone considers a $1.5B Shanghai CRE buy

Blackstone Group (BX +0.3% ) has started looking into buying a Shanghai commercial property complex in a deal that could be worth more than 10B yuan ($1.5B), Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The complex, Chamtime Plaza, includes a shopping mall and five officer towers with total construction area of 3.4M square feet.

There's no certainty the deliberations will lead to a deal.

Foreign buyers are becoming more of a presence in Chinese commercial real estate as domestic companies come under pressure to reduced debt levels.