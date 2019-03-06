J. Jill +13% on 'cleaner, leaner' look

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) rips a 13.3% gain after reporting comparable sales (-1.7% vs. -2.7% consensus) and a gross margin rate (63.1% vs. 62.0% consensus) ahead of expectations. Management cites its "cleaner, leaner" inventory management during the key holiday period.

Looking ahead, J. Jill expects full-year EPS of $0.66 to $0.70 vs. $0.73 consensus, although the forecast includes a $0.09 to $0.10 hit from tech investment.

J. Jill trades at its highest level since last August.

