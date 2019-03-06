Verizon boosts managed security with BlackBerry Cylance deal

Verizon (VZ -0.8% ) has added antivirus security solutions from BlackBerry Cylance (BB -0.6% ) to its managed security services.

That's the latest business development for Cylance since BlackBerry closed on its $1.4B acquisition of the AI/security firm two weeks ago.

The deal means that CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS (an AI-driven endpoint detection and response products) are available for licensing and management in Verizon's Managed Security Services portfolio.

Along with inclusion in the MSS portfolio, Cylance's endpoint security intelligence will also power the Verizon Risk Report assessment framework.