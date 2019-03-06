Aytu Bio up 44% on ZolpiMist licensing deal

Thinly traded nano cap Aytu BioScience (AYTU +43.6% ) is up on a whopping 44x surge in volume in response to its in-licensing partnership with SUDA Pharmaceuticals for the distribution of sleep aid ZolpiMist (zolpidem tartrate oral spray) outside of the U.S. and Canada (Sanofi markets the tablet formulation under the Ambien brand). The companies assumed the license from Magna Pharmaceuticals.

SUDA will lead development and sublicensing activities. Agreements with "multinational pharmaceutical companies" are already in place in China, Chile, Brazil and throughout Southeast Asia.

SUDA will pay Aytu a portion of each upfront and milestone payment received from sublicensees in addition to ongoing royalties from net sales.