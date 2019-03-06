PlayAGS +8% after strong guidance

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is up 8.44% after posting 25% revenue growth in Q4 and 19% EBITDA growth.

Union Gaming says PlayAGS's 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $160M to $164M vs. $150M consensus gives investors a reason to be excited. "We think AGS could hit the higher end of its guidance either by exceeding our current unit sales forecast or if the company ramps in the Philippines faster than expected," writes Union Gaming analyst John DeCree.

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on AGS and price target of $33.

