Exantas +1.9% on higher dividend view, Q4 EPS beat

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) rises 1.9% after management says it expects a Q1 cash dividend of 20 cents per share, up 14% from Q4's dividend.

Q4 adjusted core EPS of 24 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 21 cents; compares with a loss per share of 1 cent a year ago.

Originated $274.9M of new commercial real estate loans during the quarter vs. $229.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share of $14.02 at Dec. 31, 2018 slid from $14.23 at Sept. 30, 2018; economic book value per share of $13.54 fell from $13.72 at Q3-end.

Q4 sale, payoffs, and paydowns were $203.1M vs. $185.7M a year earlier.

