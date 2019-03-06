Crude oil slumps following bearish inventory data

Oil prices slide after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude inventories rose by 7.1M barrels in the week ending March 1, roughly matching data from the American Petroleum Institute released yesterday; WTI -1.5% to $55.71/bbl; Brent -0.6% to $65.44/bbl.

The surge in stockpiles compared with analyst consensus expectations for a 1.2M-barrel increase in a Reuters poll.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by ~800K barrels, EIA says.

The sector also may still feel a hangover from yesterday's Goldman Sachs call that this year's rally in commodities may be running out of steam, with the potential for oil prices to slip in H2 2019 as production rises from OPEC countries and U.S. drillers.

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.8% ) is lower after saying at its Investor Day that its profit potential and cash generation prospects look better than they did last year; weakness in the wake of such an upbeat view could mean that good news already has been priced in.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI