Relief rally for The Stars Group

The Stars Group (TSG +15.1% ) jumps to its highest level in more than a month after the company's Q4 results helps tamp down some investor concerns over acquisition integration pains.

Stars Group management says the international business saw strong organic growth, despite restrictions in certain markets.

Looking ahead, the company says it's currently on track to deliver the full $70M in cost synergies from the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming within the current year alone, with potential opportunities for incremental synergies under review.

Previously: Stars Group beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (March 6)