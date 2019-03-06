Ligand down 12% on Promacta rights sale

Investors appear disappointed with Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (LGND -11.6% ) agreement to sell its rights to Promacta (eltrombopag) to Royalty Pharma for $827M in cash. The company plans to reinvest the proceeds to acquire assets with long-term revenue streams, fully funded "shots on goal," technology platforms and share buybacks. The transaction should close today.

The company has updated its 2019 guidance to $118M (from $224M) in revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $32.25 (from $6.05).

Q1 guidance: revenues at least $38M and non-GAAP EPS of $30.00.

Since the product's launch in 2008, Ligand has earned $291M in royalties from net sales.

Novartis (NVS -0.2% ) markets the low blood platelet med globally.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the deal. An Analyst Day is on tap for March 12 in NYC.