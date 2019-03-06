Texas power grid operator foresees record demand, more alerts this summer

Texas' ERCOT power grid operator warns projected record demand for electricity and tight reserves this summer could result in a higher chance of alerts asking customers to conserve energy.

ERCOT says its current planning reserve margin - the difference between total generation available and forecast peak demand - is a historically low 7.4%.

A decline in natural gas prices due to record and growing production from shale formations such as the Permian Basin caused power prices in the Ercot North hub to drop to an average of just $33.86/MWh over the 2014-18 period vs. an average of $41.37/MWh during the five years ending in 2013 and $57.15/MWh during the period ending in 2008.

Some of the biggest power companies with operations in Texas include units of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST).