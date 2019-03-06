Nomura sees opportunities in Macau stocks

Nomura Instinet lifts its forecast on 2019 Macau gross gaming revenue growth to +1% from -3% due to a "less dire outlook" for VIP gaming activity than was previously in the hopper.

Analyst Harry Curtis sees an opportunity for investors in the beat-up sector on the revised forecast.

"Our experience has been that when opinions are predominantly on one side (negative), the risk/reward is generally skewed to the other (upside)," he advises.

Curtis thinks that if EBITDA multiples revert to historical averages, then total returns including dividends should be +36% for MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), +22% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and +19% for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).