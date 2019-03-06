InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) is 7% lower today after its Q4 results came in below low-side estimates despite double-digit revenue growth.

Revenues rose 13% and cost of sales increased 17%; gross profit rose 11%, to €89.7M.

But sharply higher income tax expense weighed on adjusted net income that fell 26%, to €7.8M.

Equipped space rose by 4,500 square meters to 144,800; revenue-generating space rose by 3,800 square meters to 115,000.

Utilization rate was 79% at year-end.

For 2019, it's guiding to revenues of €632M-€647M, EBITDA of €324M-€334M, and capital expenditures of €570M-€600M.

Earnings call slides

Press release