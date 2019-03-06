Stocks sink after trade deficit widens, job growth slows

U.S. stocks found their direction and it's down as the trade deficit widens to a 10-year high, ADP's February employment report showed a "modest slowdown" in job growth, and U.S. Mortgage applications declined.

The Nasdaq slides 0.8% , the S&P falls 0.5% and the Dow is off 0.5% heading into midday.

Energy ( -1.1% ) and health care ( -1.1% ) sectors created the most drag, while materials ( +0.7% ) outperformed the broader market.

Crude oil slipped 0.8% to $56.10 per barrel after crude inventory unexpectedly rises.

Canadian dollar sinks 0.7% against the greenback after the Bank of Canada keeps interest rates unchanged.

Investors turn to safety; 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.688%.