Stocks sink after trade deficit widens, job growth slows

U.S. stocks found their direction and it's down as the trade deficit widens to a 10-year high, ADP's February employment report showed a "modest slowdown" in job growth, and U.S. Mortgage applications declined.
The Nasdaq slides 0.8%, the S&P falls 0.5% and the Dow is off 0.5% heading into midday.
Energy (-1.1%) and health care (-1.1%) sectors created the most drag, while materials (+0.7%) outperformed the broader market.
Crude oil slipped 0.8% to $56.10 per barrel after crude inventory unexpectedly rises.
Canadian dollar sinks 0.7% against the greenback after the Bank of Canada keeps interest rates unchanged.
Investors turn to safety; 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.688%.
