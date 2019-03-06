Centerra Gold considering dividend after Kumtor deal closes, CEO says

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF -1.8% ) likely will reinstate its dividend after it closes a deal with Kyrgyzstan to resolve a longstanding dispute over the Kumtor gold mine, CEO Scott Perry says.

Centerra expects the agreement, which it reached in September 2017 to resolve issues including environmental and profit sharing disputes, to close by June.

Perry says the miner also is considering a 10%-15% increase in capacity at the mill facility at Kumtor and is studying the economic feasibility of such an expansion, with a decision expected by summer.