Immutep down 4% on lead candidate data

Thinly traded nano cap Immutep Limited (IMMP -4% ) is down on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 105K shares, in response to updated Phase 1 results on lead candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti") (IMP321) in advanced melanoma patients. The data were presented at the World Immunotherapy Congress in San Diego.

The open-label study, called TACTI-mel, is evaluating the combination of efti and Merck's (MRK -1.4% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in 24 patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The overall response rate (ORR) in 18 subjects who received six months of the combination therapy at cycle 5 of Keytruda treatment was 33% with a disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) of 66%. In a clinical study (KEYNOTE-006) conducted by Merck, melanoma patients receiving 10 mg/kg of Keytruda every three weeks showed an ORR of 33% and 34% for the bi-weekly regimen so the treatment effect of efti is unclear.

The ORR was 50% in patients who received the combination at day 1 of cycle 1 of Keytruda therapy for 12 months. The DCR remained 66%.