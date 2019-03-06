Dean Food slumps to all-time low after another S&P cut

Shares of Dean Foods (DF -7.8% ) are crumbling after a brutal assessment by S&P Ratings on the food and dairy company.

Mounting industry and operational issues are cited by S&P, which made its second ratings cut on Dean in a month.

"It is highly uncertain whether the company can successfully turn the business around over the next year," warns analyst Raina Patel.

The ratings agency sets a Negative outlook on Dean Foods and drops the credit rating to CCC+ from B-.

Dean Foods traded at an all-time low of $3.02 earlier in the session.