Partner Communications in new three-year labor pact

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) has set a new collective employment agreement covering the next three years.

The deal comes with employee representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization, Israel's national trade union center.

It results in an immediate salary boost for employees with seniority of 1.5 years or more, along with an additional possible increase based on the first-half EBITDA performance, and profit participation for the years 2019-2021. The parties also agreed to negotiate another salary increase mechanism later.

Additional cost of the deal for the three years is estimated at 11M shekels, not yet including the salary increases for 2020 and 2021.