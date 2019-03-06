ArcelorMittal reaches railway deal to resume production at Bosnia mine

ArcelorMittal (MT) says it has reached a provisional transportation deal with a Bosnian regional railway company over transportation costs and quantities of iron ore shipped that will allow production to resume at its iron ore mines in the country.

Production at the mine and transportation of iron ore was halted after talks on the deal with the Zeljeznice RS railway company collapsed last week.

MT's steelmaking operation in Zenica is Bosnia’s largest steel exporter and accounts for 2.5% of the country’s GDP; MT employs ~3K people in Bosnia.