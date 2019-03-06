WhiteHorse Finance +2.5% as Q4 core NII beats

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) jumps 2.5% after Q4 core net investment income of 40 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 36 cents.

Compares with 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

NAV per share was $15.35 at Q4-end vs. $15.46 at Q3-end.

Total investments at fair value declined by $40.1M in Q4 vs. $509.6M in Q3, driven by the realization of WHF's investment in Aretec Group; total proceeds from the realization totaled $53.7M.

Weighted average effective yield on investments at the end of Q4 at 11.9% unchanged from the end of Q3.

