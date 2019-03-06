Motorola rolls out new wave of push-to-talk features

Motorola Solutions (MSI -1.1% ) is adding new push-to-talk features across its portfolio for commercial wireless carriers, public safety and commercial customers.

For wireless carriers, the company's PTT 9.0 rollout means new features compliant with 3GPP standards, which means the companies can offer users features like emergency calling, monitoring and location-enabled talkgroups.

Public safety users of the company's ASTRO 25 land mobile radio get a new carrier-independent PTT service via a new WAVE offering.

Meanwhile commercial users get a dedicated WAVE platform interoperable with MOTOTRBO radio networks, broadband networks and the WAVE two-way TLK 100 radio.