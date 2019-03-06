"Encouraging" safety profile for Alnylam's givosiran not so encouraging, shares down 3%

The broad market's bearish day notwithstanding, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -3.4% ) is down on 40% higher volume following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating RNAi therapeutic givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyria.

The study met the primary efficacy endpoint but treatment-related side effects were numerous, undermining its "encouraging" assessment of the safety profile. Adverse events (AEs) were observed in 89.6% (n=43/48) of patients receiving givosiran, including a 20.8% (n=10/48) rate of serious AEs. The rates for placebo were 80.4% (n=37/46) and 8.7% (n=4/46), respectively.

Treatment-related adverse events (greater than 10%) in the givosiran arm included nausea, injection site reactions, chronic kidney disease and fatigue. There was one discontinuation due to an increase in the liver enzyme ALT greater than 8x the upper limit of normal (elevated ALT is a biomarker for liver stress/damage) which subsequently resolved. Significant elevations in liver transaminase of more than three times the upper limit of normal occurred in 14.6% (n=7/48) of treated patients, but all had evidence of iron overload or liver disease at baseline.

Adverse events (greater than 10% in the control group included headache, urinary tract infection, vomiting and pyrexia (high temperature).