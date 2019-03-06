Big oil sands firms seek funding from Alberta to build partial upgraders - FP

Alberta's provincial government is negotiating with Suncor Energy (SU -1.5% ), Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -1.7% ) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -1.3% ) since late last year in an effort to fund heavy oil upgrading technology that could help alleviate pressure on existing pipelines, the Financial Post reports.

Alberta Energy Minister McCuaig-Boyd authorized the province's energy department and the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission in November to negotiate with six companies "as soon as possible" to financially support partial upgrading projects that would lighten the province’s heaviest oil grades, according to the report.

Partial upgrading is considered a key technology to ensure the continued growth of the oil sands as it dilutes the viscosity of bitumen to the point where it could flow through a pipeline without the need for blending agents.