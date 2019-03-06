China Merchants reinstates coverage of state-owned telecoms

China Merchants Securities has reinstated coverage of the state-owned Chinese telecoms, favoring China Telecom (CHA -4.3% ) and China Unicom (CHU -2.6% ) over market leader China Mobile (CHL -0.7% ).

The firm restarted coverage of China Telecom H shares at Buy, and set a price target of HK$5, implying 19% upside. And it's also Buy-rating China Unicom with a price target of HK$12, implying 25.4% upside.

As for China Mobile, it's gotten a Neutral rating from China Merchants. The firm set that price target at HK$80, implying 1.2% downside.