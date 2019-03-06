Dollar Tree has a Family Dollar plan

Dollar Tree (DLTR +3.2% ) says it will close 390 Family Dollar stores this year and renovate another 1K locations.

The new renovated Family Dollar locations will sell alcohol and include a $1 Dollar Tree merchandise section, while some stores will also see their freezer cooler sections expanded.

"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand for increasing profitability as business initiatives gain traction in the back half of fiscal 2019," says CEO Gary Philbin on the store strategy.

