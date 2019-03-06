Microsoft's South African data centers go online

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) brings its previously announced South African data centers online, becoming the first major cloud player providing local service to Africa.

IBM operates data centers in South Africa, but its services aren't as broad or deep. Amazon Web Services plans to bring its South Africa data center online in 2020.

Microsoft originally planned to bring its centers online last year. Its Office 365 and Dynamics 365 will become available later this year.

The company expects cloud computing service demand to triple in Africa over the next few years.