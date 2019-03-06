Sirius XM sets up first content team at Pandora

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has built its first content team at Pandora, a new step of involvement after it closed its acquisition of the streaming audio company Feb. 1.

The team is intend to apply Sirius XM's model of curation and exclusive programming to Pandora's platform.

Pandora's team includes VP of Content and Programming Alex White, VP of Label Relations Jeff Zuchowski, VP of Editorial Content Bill Crandall, and Head of Podcasts and Entertainment Content Partnerships Lindsay Bowen.

They'll report to Sirius XM Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein, who continues to lead all of Sirius' programming on satellite and streaming platforms.