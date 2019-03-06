Biotechs remain under pressure on Gottlieb exit

Investors are avoiding biotechs in the wake of the abrupt resignation notice from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. who was a champion of more efficient and responsive agency action, although punters should expect another industry-friendly chief from the Trump administration.

Selected tickers: SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI -2.9% ), Biogen (BIIB -1.8% ), Amgen (AMGN -3% ), Intrexon (XON -2.4% ), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -2.4% ), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -4.2% ), Gilead Sciences (GILD -2% ), Clovis Oncology (CLVS -4.3% ), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -2.6% ), bluebird bio (BLUE -2.7% ), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN -1.2% )