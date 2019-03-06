Kinder Morgan's Elba Island LNG cleared by FERC for feed gas

Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.1% ) Elba Island liquefied natural gas export project in Georgia is cleared by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to introduce feed gas to the facility.

KMI began the weeks- to months-long startup process for the plant last month, and the ability to introduce feed gas is another step towards bringing the facility into commercial service.

The FERC order allows KMI to start introducing feed gas into the first of 10 production units being built at the plant; once all 10 units are operational, Elba Island will be able to produce as much as 2.5M mt/year of LNG.