Logitech CEO open to large M&A

  • Logitech (LOGI +1.6%) CEO Bracken Darrell tells Reuters the company is open to pursuing deals in the $1B to $2B range as it looks to accelerate growth in areas like computer game controllers.
  • Darrell: “If you asked me five years ago would we look at anything large, I would have said no. If you roll forward we have done a lot of acquisitions and have tended to be quite good at them. We have got into a position where I feel we could handle it, if the right thing became available and it was larger.”
  • Previously: Logitech +3% on FY20 outlook (March 6)
