Deutsche Bank cuts bonus pool to less than $2.3B: Bloomberg

In the wake of dealing with a number of scandals, Deutsche Bank (DB +0.5% ) cut its bonus pool for 2018 to less than EUR 2B ($2.3B), ~10%-15% less than 2017, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Many employees' bonuses are being cut severely and some bankers in New York and London will get zero payouts, according to people with knowledge.

The German lender's equities trading unit lost ~$750M last year and the bank has considered closing its entire equities operation.

