Crescent Point Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $651.42M

Over the last 2 years, CPG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.