H&R Block Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (+52.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $465.48M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HRB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.