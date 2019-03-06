Costco Wholesale Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.65B (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.