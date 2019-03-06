CryoPort Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.7M (+71.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CYRX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.