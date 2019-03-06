Facebook extends fiber reach, plans wholesale subsidiary

Facebook (FB +0.7% ) is adding new resiliency and scale by building out two new long-haul fiber routes in the Eastern U.S.

The new routes will provide direct connectivity between data centers in Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina -- and the company will sell excess capacity through a new wholesale subsidiary.

That investment should be a boon for local, regional and other third-party providers along the way. The project will take 18-24 months, starting sometime this year.

"Unlike a retail telecommunications provider, we will not be providing services directly to consumers," Facebook's Kevin Salvadori says. "Our goal is to support the operators that provide such services to consumers. We will reserve a portion for our own use and make the excess available to others."

The new unit, Middle Mile Infrastructure, will operate as a wholesaler or (where necessary) as a telecom carrier.