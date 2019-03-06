Burlington Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.77 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.