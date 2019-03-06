Marvell Technology Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $743.64M (+20.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.