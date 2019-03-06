Beige Book tells tale of slight-to-moderate economic growth

Ten out of 12 Federal Reserve districts saw slight-to-moderate economic growth in late January and February, with only Philadelphia and St. Louis reporting flat economic conditions, according to the Fed's Beige Book report.

The government shutdown led to slower economic activity in about half of the districts and affected sectors including retail, auto sales, tourism, real estate, restaurants, manufacturing, and staffing services.

Residential construction activity was steady or slightly higher across most of the U.S., but residential home sales were generally lower.

Majority of districts saw modest-to-moderate gains in employment and labor markets remained tight for all skill levels.

Prices continued to increase at a modest-to-moderate pace, with several districts noting faster growth for input prices than selling prices.

A few districts continued to report upward price pressures from tariffs on certain goods and services. Several, though, noted that the price of steel, which has been impacted by tariffs, had stabilized or fallen recently.