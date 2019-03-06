GE -12% in two days following Culp's cash flow revelation

General Electric (GE -7.6% ) is mired in its worst two-day slump since November following yesterday's revelation that its industrial businesses will post negative cash flow this year and today's analyst reaction.

CEO Larry Culp's efforts not to "sugarcoat" the "multiyear turnaround" in the company's power business prompted J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa to say his Wall Street-low $6 price target might be too generous.

"We believe this is a broken business that is running out of backlog needed to feed an installed base that is now declining," Tusa said about the power division.

"The cash bleed in 2019 is going to be big, very big," says Melius Research analyst Scott Davis. "It is clear that a very big restructuring announcement is coming and the money to do it will be large. There is no easy way out of this mess."

GE shares have closed below their 200-day moving average for 533 straight sessions, the longest such stretch since FactSet data is available going back to January 1972, but have held above the 50-day MA since Jan. 4, 2019.