Group including Colony Capital JV weighs bid for Zayo: Bloomberg

A joint venture formed by Tom Barrack's Colony Capital (CLNY -1.6% ) and Digital Bridge Holdings is part of a potential group considering a bid for Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO +12.7% ), Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Digital Colony, a JV focused on communications infrastructure, and investment firm EQT (EQT -2.1% ) lead the group, which has fully committed debt financing, the person said.

Zayo, an owner of fiber networks in North America and Europe, postponed its analyst day scheduled for March 14, saying it's evaluating "strategic alternative," a process that expected to take at least several weeks.

Previously: Citi positive on Zayo Group amid bid turmoil (Feb. 14)