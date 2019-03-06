LyondellBasell +6% after Goldman upgrades to Buy

LyondellBasell (LYB +6.2% ) stands atop today's S&P 500 leaderboard after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises its price target to $125 from $104.

With the potential for the ethylene chain to establish a new trough in the coming quarters, Goldman's Robert Koort thinks investors will reassess the cyclical parameters for ethylene stocks and conclude that the new trough looks a lot like prior mid-cycle levels, which should drive valuations "substantially higher."

Koort says several years have passed since the ethylene chain peaked, reflecting new capacity entering the marketplace and the decline from prior elevated oil prices that had supported peak product pricing.