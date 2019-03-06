Vulcan Materials added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman

Mar. 06, 2019 2:50 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Vulcan Materials (VMC +1.6%) is higher after Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Conviction Buy List with a $140 price target, citing valuation and reduced expectations following several years of negative estimate revisions to manageable levels.
  • Goldman analyst Jerry Revich says he sees an inflection in pricing and infrastructure investment, and believes U.S. Department of Transportation budgets are up 17% in VMC's footprint in 2019 from 2017.
  • Revich looks for the industry to reclaim margin pressure from higher raw material costs over the course of last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.