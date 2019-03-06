Vulcan Materials added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman
Mar. 06, 2019 2:50 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (VMC +1.6%) is higher after Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Conviction Buy List with a $140 price target, citing valuation and reduced expectations following several years of negative estimate revisions to manageable levels.
- Goldman analyst Jerry Revich says he sees an inflection in pricing and infrastructure investment, and believes U.S. Department of Transportation budgets are up 17% in VMC's footprint in 2019 from 2017.
- Revich looks for the industry to reclaim margin pressure from higher raw material costs over the course of last year.