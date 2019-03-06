Qatar Airways CEO says not interested in Boeing's planned mid-sized jet

Boeing (BA -1% ) slips after Qatar Airways said it was not interested in the company's mid-sized aircraft even after phasing out jumbo jets purchased from rival Airbus.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker reportedly said in Berlin that his airline would phase out the 10-year old A-380 starting in 2023, adding he was "not interested" in Boeing's mid-market aircraft planned for launch the following year.

Qatar has been a major Boeing customer for several years and recently agreed to buy 36 of the company's F-15 fighter jets for ~$4B as well as 30 787-9 Dreamliners and 10 777-300ER widebody jets, with an option for another 60 single-aisle 737 Max8s, in a deal valued at just under $20B if all 100 planes ultimately are delivered.