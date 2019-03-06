Trupanion sinks 9.6% after Synchrony buys pet insurance company

Pet insurance company Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) plunges 9.6% after Synchrony Financial (SYF -0.3% ) gets into the pet insurance field by acquiring Pets Best.

KBW's Sanjay Sakhrani sees the deal as "a nice cross-selling opportunity" for Synchrony's CareCredit network, which offers health wellness and personal care financing products.

The news follows Trupanion presentation yesterday at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, where management pointed to potential terminal margin of about 15%, assuming pet acquisition spending declines, vs. ~17% today, Raymond James analyst John Ransom wrote.

Still, Trupanion product is differentiated vs. rivals and the market is "tremendously underpenetrated" at 1%-2% of cats and dogs, he wrote.

Previously: Synchrony gets into pet insurance (March 6)